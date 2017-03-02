Slurry Seal work begins mid-March – City of Aliso Viejo

As part of Aliso Viejo’s ongoing efforts to maintain its roadways, the City will begin its annual slurry seal project Monday, March 13 throughout different areas of the community.

Slurry seal is a mixture of fine black aggregate (bits of rock and gravel) and emulsified asphalt. This cost-effective pavement preservation method is designed to fill minor surface holes and restore the skid resistance of the original pavement surface. To extend the life of its streets, the City slurry seals the roadways every five years. In fact, since Aliso Viejo’s 2001 incorporation, each roadway has received the slurry application three times.

During construction, access to residential communities may be impacted and motorists can expect traffic delays. However, the neighborhoods will be notified in advance and alternate routes will be available.

Construction activities depend on the weather, and the City will provide additional updates if the schedule changes. The work is expected to be finished mid-April. The City appreciates the public’s continued cooperation and patience throughout this project.

See the project schedule and map of the areas HERE.

Kelly Tokarski

KT Community Relations