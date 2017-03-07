Elks welcome new members

The Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks initiated another large group of men and women from the Saddleback Valley community.

Seated L to R: Lori Rogers, Theresa Pedroza, Gloria Holguin, Mary Elliott, Exalted Ruler Dave McLeod, Terry Murphy, Kathryn Bush, Eileen Keruza, and Rene Everett.

Standing L to R: April Hart, Tim Cooper, Ed Kimmel, Mike Sergott, Jim Purol, Pedro Gutierrez, Tim Armstrong, Henry Stringer, Jessie Crisman, Andrew Perry, Matt Holly, Lenny Helberg, Steve August, Michael Birecree, David Petersen, Steve Gray, and Tracy Crays

The new members from Mission Viejo are: Steve August, Matt Holley, Theresa Pedroza, and Henry Stringer. Also joining from Lake Forest are: Kathryn Bush, Mary Elliot, Pedro Gutierrez, Eileen Karuza, Lori Rogers, and Mike Sergott. Laguna Woods residents are: Steve Gray, Ed Kimmel, and Andrew Perry. Other new initiates are: Michael Birecree of Laguna Niguel, Traci Crays, And Rene Everett of Aliso Viejo, April Hart, and Terry Murphy of Laguna Hills, Gloria Holguin, and David Petersen of Rancho Santa Margarita, Tim Cooper of Laguna Beach, Lanny Helberg of Dana Point, Jessie Crisman of Santa Anna, Jim Purol of Anaheim, and Tim Stringer of Trabuco Canyon.

Presiding over the impressive Initiation Ceremony was Past District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler Norm Jones assisted by a corps of past lodge Exalted Rulers. Outgoing Exalted Ruler David McLeod thanked the initiation team and welcomed the twenty-five new members. McLeod asked that they support the Lodge and incoming Exalted Ruler for 2017-18 Michael Long, and invited the newly initiated members to attend as many of the weekly meetings as possible. McLeod said, “As Elks, you will have many opportunities to assist in the good work of the Lodge. By occasionally attending meetings and reading the Lodge’s newsletter and website, you can stay abreast of all that is going on. That will enable you to and pick and choose which projects you would like to help us with.”

The Mission Viejo/Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 is celebrating 48 years of service to Saddleback Valley Communities. It is one of 10 lodges in the Orange Coast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) whose headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. The BPOE is a charitable organization with a 149 year history of giving. “Elks Care Elks Share” For information regarding Elks programs or membership, call 949 830-3557.



Andy Costello

Grand Lodge Area 7

Public Relations & Marketing Committeeman