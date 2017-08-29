AN EXTRA DOSE OF CUTENESS Due to Popular Demand!

A confiscated male tiger cub, currently residing at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, has become a star attraction overnight – unbeknownst to him. Since his arrival this past Wednesday, the cub has been doing well and is thriving in his new surroundings under the watchful eyes of the dedicated animal care team who are caring for him.

Photo Credit: San Diego Zoo Global

News of the tiger cub’s arrival has quickly spread and when keepers opened the screen covering the nursery window this morning, a huge crowd had already gathered outside waiting for a chance to see him.

“Because he’s doing so well, beginning today, the cub will be on display between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., every day, and if the lights are out in the window that might mean he’s taking a “cat nap””, said Lissa McCaffree, lead keeper at the animal care center.

The cub is being bottle fed six times a day a special carnivore formula made for exotic carnivores. He is steadily gaining weight and this morning weighed in at 6.8 pounds. His teeth are coming in and he’s chewing on everything in sight – stuffed toys, blankets, even his paws.

Guests watching the cub through the nursery window this morning were able to watch Eileen Neff, senior keeper for the animal care team, as she used a wet cotton ball to give the cub a bath. This procedure mimics how wild mother tigers bath their cubs after feedings.

San Diego Zoo Global will continue to provide care and sanctuary for the cub until U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials determine his permanent home.

Bringing species back from the brink of extinction is the goal of San Diego Zoo Global. As a leader in conservation, the work of San Diego Zoo Global includes on-site wildlife conservation efforts (representing both plants and animals) at the San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research, as well as international field programs on six continents. The work of these entities is inspiring children through the San Diego Zoo Kids network, reaching out through the internet and in children’s hospitals nationwide. The work of San Diego Zoo Global is made possible by the San Diego Zoo Global Wildlife Conservancy and is supported in part by the Foundation of San Diego Zoo Global.

