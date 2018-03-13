150 AND COUNTING Santa Ana Elks Lodge / Yard Sale Of The Century Announced!

On February 15, 2018, dignitaries and Elks gathered at the Santa Ana Elks Lodge #794 to commemorate Elks’ 150 years of service to the community. State Senator Janet Nguyen, Phil Bacerra of the Santa Ana Planning Commission, Avelino Valencia representing Assembly Member Tom Daly, Claudio Gallegos, District Director for Congressman Lou Correa presented certificates to BPOE #794 in commemoration of this event. Receiving the certificates was the current Exalted Ruler Buck Kuhns as well as incoming Exalted Ruler Allen Bisbee as well as other members of the Elks.

Looking to the future, the Santa Ana Elks will soon be leaving their present location on Elk Lane for a temporary location, and when their new building is complete in 2019, into their new lodge on Lyon Street. As always, the Santa Ana Elks Lodge will continue to support children, provide scholarships, provide help to veterans both at the Veterans Home in Santa Ana and at the VA Hospital in Long Beach, and many other organizations in the community, all the while providing social events for its members.

After 60 years in the same location, the Santa Ana Elks are moving! The Yard Sale of the Century for items we are unable to take with us will be held on March 24 and 25 8 am to 2 pm BPOE Lodge 794 212 S. Elk Lane Santa Ana 714-547-7794

Submitted by

Isabelle Kaminsky

Santa Ana Elks Publicity

by