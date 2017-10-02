16-time Grammy Award winner David Foster Opens For Pacific Symphony Pops Season

PACIFIC SYMPHONY’S 2017-18 POPS SEASON OPENS WITH THE INCOMPARABLE, MULTI-AWARD-WINNING MUSIC ICON DAVID FOSTER, WHOSE CATALOG OF ENDLESS HITS DEFINES POPULAR MUSIC

Pacific Symphony’s 2017-18 Pops season bursts out of the gate when the Symphony welcomes for the first time one of the most successful music producers/entertainers in history—16-time Grammy Award winner David Foster!

This grand Pops Opening, led by Symphony favorite Albert-George Schram, features Foster performing hit songs, along with special hand-picked guests from his unparalleled catalog. Among his popular hits (written for artists that include Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Barbra Streisand and many, many others) are “You’re the Inspiration,” “The Prayer,” “The Glory of Love” and “St. Elmo’s Fire.” In addition to his numerous Grammy Awards, which include three for Producer of the Year, plus 47 additional nominations, Foster has won an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe and garnered three Oscar nominations for “Best Original Song.”

“I have never had the opportunity to work with David Foster before, so I am eagerly looking forward to doing so,” says Maestro Schram. “He’s sort of the Big Cheese, the Grand Poobah, the Impresario, The Godfather to a few generations of musicians. He is truly respected and has coached and produced recordings and performances for more artists than God. He’s also a gifted pianist, raconteur and gracious host. And he will be opening Pacific Symphony’s Pops Season! What a coup! Plus, he will have some unexpected, impromptu guests who will perform with us—so it promises to be an exciting weekend, indeed!”

The Symphony’s Pops Opening concert, “David Foster with Special Guests,” takes place Friday-Saturday, Oct. 13-14, at 8 p.m., in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Seven-

concert subscriptions for Pops range from $245-$1,099.

Single tickets are $35-$159. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

Photo Credit: Pacific Symphony

