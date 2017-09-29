17th Annual Haunted Trails – Behind the Scenes Tour Saturday, October 28, 2017

17th Annual Haunted Trails – Behind the Scenes Tour Saturday, October 28, 2017Posted on September 29th, 2017
Are you too scared to visit Haunted Trails at night, but really want to see the event in daylight? We have created a Behind the Scenes Tour so that you can see all the monsters and details of the Haunted Trails event.
Date: October 28, 2017
Time: 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Location: Crown Valley Park
Address: 29751 Crown Valley Parkway
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Contact: (949) 425-5100
Email: Registration Office Email
Cost: $10 per person (Ticket sales begin at 4pm.)
Link: Facebook Page