2017 Citizen of the Year Award Nominations Now Open – City of Laguna Niguel

The Laguna Niguel Citizen of the Year Committee is now accepting nominations(form here)for the 2017 Laguna Niguel Citizen of the Year Award. This prestigious award was established in 1990 as a joint project of the Laguna Niguel service organizations and serves to recognize the citizens that have demonstrated outstanding voluntary service to the community of Laguna Niguel thus making Laguna Niguel a better place for all of us to live and work.

From April 2 through April 30, 2018 nomination forms will be available at Laguna Niguel City Hall, Sea Country, and Community Center, Crown Valley Park and the Laguna Niguel Family YMCA. Nominations must be submitted by Monday, April 30, 2018, at 5 PM. If you have any questions, please call Solveig Darner at (949) 495-1438.