2018 Pageant Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets for the much-anticipated 2018 Pageant of the Masters are on sale now and make the perfect holiday gift for art lovers. Brighten up the holiday season with tickets to next summer’s production “Under the Sun.”
“You won’t want to miss this year’s show as we celebrate the Pageant’s 85th anniversary,” said Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing and Public Relations. “Order tickets early to get the best seats for yourself or a loved one!”
ABOUT THE PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS
Presented by the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach
The Pageant of the Masters is arguably one of the most unique productions in the entire world. Audiences are amazed and enchanted by ninety minutes of tableaux vivants (“living pictures”), incredibly faithful re-creations of classical and contemporary works of art, with real people posing to look exactly like their counterparts in the original pieces.
DATES & TIMES
July 7 – September 1, 2018
Performances Nightly at 8:30 pm
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets go on sale to the public December 1, 2017
Advance Tickets $15 – $240
LOCATION
Irvine Bowl at the Festival of Arts
650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
FOR INFORMATION & TICKETS