2018 Pageant Tickets On Sale Now!

In the early years of the 20th century, a new generation of impressionists and plein air painters set up their easels outdoors and reveled in the natural beauty to be found as far as the eye could see. In the 2018 show, UNDER THE SUN, theatrical magic, live music and light-hearted storytelling will honor Laguna’s own and other artistic pioneers from around the world who left their studios in search of new inspiration.

There’ll also be no shortage of fun and surprises as the Pageant acknowledges two local milestones: the 85th anniversary of “living pictures” at the Festival of Arts and the 100th anniversary of Laguna Art Museum.

You won’t want to miss this exciting salute to a world of “art that lives and breathes” beneath the stars in the Pageant’s beautiful amphitheater.

EVENT INFORMATION PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS

“UNDER THE SUN” July 7 – September 1, 2018

Nightly at 8:30pm Advance Tickets $15 – $240 ON SALE DEC 1

Photo Credit: “Garden Wall”, POM

