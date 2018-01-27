WITH 2018 SEAWORLD FUN CARD IN HAND, UNLIMITED FUN IS WITHIN REACH

SeaWorld’s 2018 Fun Card is plain and simple: Visitors pay for a day and play at the park all year. The popular Fun Card is an incredible value that pays for itself after only one visit, providing guests with a year full of fun at SeaWorld now through Dec. 30.

This is the perfect year for a SeaWorld Fun Card with the much-anticipated summer opening of Electric Eel, the tallest and fastest roller coaster in San Diego history.

Guests can also enjoy all the exciting seasonal events the park has to offer, including the all-new Sesame Street Party Parade debuting this May as well as the return of the Seven Seas Food Festival, one of San Diego’s most popular culinary experiences with over 50 epicurean delights and more than 100 craft beers.

Every visit to a SeaWorld park helps support SeaWorld’s animal rescue efforts with more than 31,000 and counting.

What’s the 2018 SeaWorld Fun Card?

A passport to unlimited fun at SeaWorld throughout all of 2018 for only the price of single-day admission!

How much is it?

$89.99 for ages 10 and older; $84.99 for ages 3–9. This offer is not to be combined with any other special offers or discounts.

What does it include?

Admission to all the park has to offer now through Dec. 30 including fun seasonal events plus amazing animals, rides, shows, and attractions in 2018. *Blackout dates are May 28 and Dec. 31. Parking not included.

How do you get a Fun Card?

SeaWorld Fun Cards are available online and at the park.

SeaWorld is open 365 days a year and is located on SeaWorld drive off of I-5. For more information visit www.SeaWorldSanDiego.com.

About SeaWorld :

SeaWorld San Diego is one of the most popular marine parks in the world and is a global leader in marine animal care and welfare, education, conservation, research, and rescue. Through exciting and educational attractions, shows and exhibits, SeaWorld creates fun and meaningful experiences—experiences that matter—where guests can explore, become inspired to care about animals and wild wonders of the world and to act to help protect them. SeaWorld San Diego, which opened in March of 1964, is one of 12 parks operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.

by