3-D Theatricals of Los Angeles and Orange County Amps Up its 2017 – 2018 Season with Broadway’s Tony® Award-Winning Musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

February 9 – 18 at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center and

February 23 – March 4, 2018, at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

The untold tale of four rock n’ roll pioneers and takes center stage when the hit Broadway musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET returns to Southern California… courtesy of 3-D Theatricals (3DT), one of Los Angeles’ and Orange County’s most critically acclaimed musical theatre production companies.

Inspired by an electrifying true story with a Book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, the show is an original concept by Mutrux who was also its original director. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET begins a regional premiere series of performances February 9 – 18 at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center; followed by a second engagement at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts February 23 – March 4, 2018. The production’s official press opening is Saturday, February 10 at 8 pm. David Lober* directs the 3DT production with David Lamoureux serving as Musical Director and Michael Monroe Goodman* as Associate Musical Director. *Denotes Members of Actors Equity Association.

Set in Memphis, Tennessee on December 4, 1956, the Tony® Award-winning musical harkens back to when Sam Phillips, the “Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll” – responsible for launching the careers of Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley – brought the four superstars together at the Sun Records storefront studio for the first and only time, resulting in what became known as one of the greatest jam sessions in rock ‘n’ roll history.

As such, the legendary event comes to life on stage with an irresistible telling of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that are both poignant and amusing. Relive the era through a rousing score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B and country hits such as: “Blue Suede Shoes”, “Fever,” “Walk the Line”, “Sixteen Tons”, “Who Do You Love?”, “Great Balls of Fire”, “Folsom Prison Blues”, “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On”, “Hound Dog” and more; performed by a world-class cast including Cole* (Elvis Presley), John Countryman* (Jerry Lee Lewis), David Elkins* (Johnny Cash), and Michael Monroe Goodman* (Carl Perkins). Featured cast members include Adrienne Visnic (Dyanne), Corky Loupe (Sam Phillips); and musicians Omar D. Brancato* (as Jay Perkins / Bass), and David Lamoureux (as Fluke / drums). *Denotes Members of Actors Equity Association.

“We couldn’t be more delighted than to bring MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET back to SoCal audiences,” said

T.J. Dawson, Executive Producer and Artistic Director of 3-D Theatricals. “The story and the music are not only exhilarating but a pairing that gets under your skin and leaves you euphoric. The idea of being a fly on the wall during such an extraordinary moment in music history is a natural for audiences’ young and old alike.”

ABOUT THE SHOW:

The original Chicago production of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET opened in 2008 and enjoyed a fruitful run to packed houses at the Apollo Theatre through mid-January, 2016, thus becoming one of Chicago’s longest running musicals.

When the Broadway production opened in April, 2010, critics and audiences leapt to their feet in unanimous praise. The New York Times called the show, “a buoyant new musical that whips the crowd into a frenzy,” New York Magazine labeled it, “a dazzling raucous spectacle that sounds like a million bucks,” and NY1 TV called it, “90 minutes of platinum grade entertainment.”

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET won a Tony Award® for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Levi Kreis) and received two Tony Award® nominations for Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical. The show received an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical, a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Musical Revue and three Drama League nominations including Distinguished Production of a Musical and Distinguished Performance.

_____________________________________________________

CALENDER LISTINGS – Theatre Locations, Dates, Ticket Information, Show Summary:

REDONDO BEACH PERFORMING ARTS CENTER February 9 – 18, 2018:

1935 E. Manhattan Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Parking: Complimentary parking located directly in front of the theatre.

3-D Theatricals Remote Box Office: 714 589-2770, Ext. 1. Hours: Monday – Friday 11:00 am – 5:00 pm. 12:00 – 4:00 pm Saturday. The 3DT Box Office at the theatre Opens two hours prior to performances.

Ticket Prices: Tickets are on sale now for $25.00 – $105.00. Online Ticketing: www.3dtshows.org, Ticket Handling Fee: $3 per ticket. – Group and Student discounts are available. $20 “Rush” tickets are available one hour prior to “select performances”.

REDONDO PERFORMANCE DATES AND TIMES:

Friday, February 9 at 8:00 pm (Preview)

Saturday, February 10 at 8:00 pm (Official Press Opening)

Sunday, February 11 at 2:00 pm

Friday, Friday, February 16 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, February 17 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Sunday, February 18 at 2:00 pm

CERRITOS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS February 23 – March 4, 2018:

12700 Center Court Drive, Cerritos, CA 90703

Parking: Complimentary parking adjacent to the theatre.

Theatre Box Office: 562-916-8500. Hours: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm Tuesday – Friday; 12:00 – 4:00 pm Saturday. Box Office at the theatre Opens two hours prior to weekday and Saturday performances; and one hour prior to Sunday performances.

Ticket Prices: on sale now for $40.00 – $85.00. Online Ticketing: www.Cerritoscenter.com OR www.3dtshows.org – Group and Student discounts are available. A processing fee per ticket will be added to all orders that are not presented as part of the CCPA’s season and will be reflected, if charged, prior to checkout. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable.

CERRITOS PERFORMANCE DATES AND TIMES:

Friday, February 23 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, February 24 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Sunday, February 25 at 2:00 pm

Thursday, March 1 at 7:30 pm

Friday, March 2 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, March 3 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Sunday, March 4 at 2:00 pm

3-D THEATRICALS MISSION STATEMENT:

To provide southern California with professional theatre that includes Broadway Musicals, plays, readings and new works. It is our goal to increase arts awareness throughout the community and to nurture our youth with culture and education. We are committed to excellence, and bringing new life and demand to the arts.

Press Contact: Michael Sterling

by