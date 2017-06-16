3-D Theatricals – New Season of Musicals being presented October 6, 2017 through March 4, 2018

3-D Theatricals (3DT), one of the Southern California’s most distinguished, award-winning musical theatre companies, will present its 2017-2018 season of Broadway hits at both the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center; and the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, it was announced today by Executive Producer/Artistic Director T.J. Dawson.

Currently in their 8th season of providing the Southland with professional theatre which includes Broadway musicals, plays, readings and new works, Mr. Dawson went on to say “It has always been our goal to continue to increase arts awareness throughout greater Los Angeles and our surrounding areas; and to nurture our youth with culture and education. We have also always been committed to excellence and bringing new life and demand to the arts. That said, we’re particularly thrilled with the diversity of what we’ll be bringing to the stage in our upcoming season October 6, 2017 through March 4, 2018.”



Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks; Book by Thomas Meehan and Mel Brooks

October 6 – 15, 2017 – Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

October 20 – 29, 2017 – Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

The electrifying musical adaptation of Mel Brooks’ monstrously funny film will leave you in stitches. Based on the screenplay by Gene Wilder and Mel Brooks, the hit cult-film-turned-musical tells the story of a serious young doctor who is desperately trying to escape the mad scientist legacy of his family name until circumstances draw him back to the family castle where, with the help of a hunchbacked sidekick named Igor and a leggy lab assistant named Inga, the infamy begins. This faithful adaptation is chock full of hilarity and all the memorable lines that you know and love.



Book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux

February 9 -18, 2018

Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

February 23 – March 4, 2018 Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

This smash-hit musical is inspired by the recording session that brought together rock ’n’ roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins for the first and only time. On December 4, 1956, the famous four gathered at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Featuring such songs as “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Walk the Line,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” and more, this thrilling musical brings you inside the recording studio for one unforgettable music-making night.



Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown; Book by Alfred Uhry

June 1 –10, 2018 Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

June 15 – 24, 2018 Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

The stirring and celebrated Broadway musical about a miscarriage of justice in early 20th-century

Georgia, when a Jewish outsider was wrongly accused of murder, returns to Southern California with its

original Los Angeles Ovation Award-winning cast. A profoundly moving look at a sadly still relevant

story of hatred rooted in the fear of those who are different, playwright Alfred Uhry and composer Jason

Robert Brown brilliantly recreate the triumphs and failures of this historic real life saga.



August 3 – 12, 2018 Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

August 17 – 26, 2018 Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts



The final offering of the 3DT season is so big, it’s worthy of such joyful exclamations as Holy cow!, “I can’t believe it!, and “Yabba dabba do!” WE JUST CAN’T SAY WHAT IT IS… AT LEAST NOT YET! But what we can say is that this wildly successful show spent nearly 15 years on Broadway and is as fun and exciting as its storyline, its music and its European setting. For the time being, you’ll just have to sit tight until you’re in the theatre dancing in the aisles.

