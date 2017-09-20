3-D Theatricals Rings in Their 2017-2018 Season with MEL BROOKS’ Young Frankenstein

” When Frederick Frankenstein, an esteemed New York brain surgeon and professor,inherits a castle and laboratory in Transylvania from his grandfather, deranged genius Victor Von Frankenstein, he faces a dilemma. Does he continue to run from his family’s tortured past or does he stay in Transylvania to carry on his grandfather’s mad experiments reanimating the dead and, in the process fall in love with his sexy lab assistant Inga?”

This musical comedy is from the Broadway creative team of the 12-

time Tony Award winning smash hit The Producers. The

production, with music and lyrics by Brooks and a book by

Thomas Meehan, is a hilariously tuneful show based on the 1974

smash hit film Young Frankenstein which was a wickedly

inspired re-imagining of the Mary Shelley classic from the comic

genius of Mel Brooks.

David Lamoureux directs with Corey Hirsch serving as Musical Director and Daniel Smith as Choreographer. Dino Nicandros* stars as “Frederick Frankenstein” with Danny Blaylock as “The Monster”, Julia Aks as “Inga”, Erik Scott Romney as “Igor/Victor Frankenstein”, Tracy Rowe Mutz* as “Frau Blucher”, Ashley Fox Linton* as “Elizabeth”, and Richard Gould* as “Inspector Kemp/Hermit”. *Denotes members of Actors Equity Association.

Young Dr. Frankenstein (that’s Fronkensteen) attempts to complete his grandfather’s masterwork and bring a corpse to life. Together with his oddly shaped and endearing helper Igor (that’s Eye-gor), his curvaceous lab assistant Inga, and in spite of his incredibly self-involved madcap fiancée Elizabeth, Frankenstein succeeds in creating a monster — but not without scary and quite often hysterical complications.

Unfolding in the forbidding Castle Frankenstein and the foggy moors of Transylvania Heights, the show’s raucous score includes “The Transylvania Mania,” “He Vas My Boyfriend” and an

unforgettable treatment of Irving Berlin’s “Putting on the Ritz.”

THE PRODUCTION TEAM

Los Angeles Musicians Collective (Musical Contractor), Donna R. Parsons* (Production Stage Manager), Terry Hanrahan* (Assistant Stage Manager), Set provided by Networks, Robin Wagner (Set Designer), Jon Infante (Projection Design). Costumes provided by Networks, Alexandra Johnson (Costume Coordinator), Jene Roach (Technical Director), Jean-Yves Tessier (Lighting Design), Julie Ferrin (Sound Design), Denice Paxton (Makeup Design), and Peter Herman (Wig Design). Gretchen Morales and Melanie Cavaness (Properties Co-Coordinators). *Denotes member of Actors Equity Association.

CALENDER LISTING

REDONDO BEACH PERFORMING ARTS CENTER October 5 – 16, 2017: 1935 E. Manhattan Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Parking: Complimentary parking located directly in front of the theatre.

3-D Theatricals Remote Box Office: 714 589-2770, Ext. 1. Hours: Monday – Friday 11:00 am – 5:00 pm. 12:00 – 4:00 pm Saturday

Box Office at Theatre Opens: Two hours prior to performances.

Ticket Prices: Tickets are on sale now for $25.00 – $105.00. Ticket Handling Fee: $3 per ticket. Online Ticketing: www.3dtshows.org – Group and Student discounts are available. $20 “Rush” tickets are available one hour prior to “select performances”.

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, October 6 at 8:00 pm (Preview)

Saturday, October 7 at 8:00 pm (Official Press Opening)

Sunday, October 8 at 2:00 pm

Friday, October 13 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, October 14 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Sunday, October 15 at 2:00 pm

CERRITOS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS October 20 – 29, 2017:

12700 Center Court Drive, Cerritos, CA 90703

Parking: Complimentary parking adjacent to the theatre.

Theatre Box Office: 562-916-8500. Hours: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm Tuesday – Friday; 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Saturday.

Box Office at Theatre Opens: Two hours prior to weekday and Saturday performances; and one hour

prior to Sunday performances.

Ticket Prices: Tickets are on sale now for $40.00 – $85.00. Online Ticketing: www.Cerritoscenter.com OR

www.3dtshows.org – Group and Student discounts are available. A processing fee per ticket will be added

to all orders that are not presented as part of the CCPA’s season and will be reflected, if charged, prior to

checkout. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable.

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, October 20 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, October 21 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Sunday, October 22 at 2:00 pm

Thursday, October 26 at 7:30 pm

Friday, October 27 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, October 28 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Sunday, October 29 at 2:00 pm

3-D THEATRICALS MISSION STATEMENT: To provide southern California with professional theatre that

includes Broadway Musicals, plays, readings and new works. It is our goal to increase arts awareness

throughout the community and to nurture our youth with culture and education.

We are committed to

excellence, and bringing new life and demand to the arts.

