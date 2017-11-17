38th Annual Student Art Holiday Sale 2017

The Art Department at Saddleback College is thrilled to present the 38th Annual Holiday Student Art Sale in the Saddleback College Art Gallery, Room 201, on December 1st through the 5th. A wide selection of student art for sale includes ceramics, sculpture, paintings, prints, and jewelry featuring one-of-a-kind pieces and handmade glass beads. These handcrafted gifts are made by Saddleback College Art Students and can be purchased at reasonable prices. Proceeds from this sale fund student scholarships in the arts and master classes by internationally known artists. Admission is free.

The sale hours are Friday, December 1st, 5pm-8pm; Saturday, December 2nd, Noon – 8pm; Sunday, December 3rd – Tuesday, December 5th, Noon – 6pm.

For more information and directions to the Art Gallery, please visit: www.saddleback.edu/gallery

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Free parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers more than 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals. For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu. For Fine Arts events, visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Photo Credit: Saddleback College

by