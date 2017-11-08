$60,000 IN INNOVATION GRANTS AVAILABLE TO SOUTH ORANGE COUNTY CLASSROOMS

Principals, administrators and teachers at eligible schools encouraged to apply by Nov. 15 deadline

Cox Communications (Cox) is accepting applications for its Innovation in Education grants through Wednesday, Nov. 15. Cox will provide a total of $60,000 in grants to Southern Orange County public, charter and private schools to help fund innovative programs for students in grades K-12.

“The Innovation in Education Program is part of Cox’s long-standing commitment to education,” said Sam Attisha, Cox Communications senior vice president and region manager for California. “By supporting innovation in the classroom, we can help prepare students for the future.”

Principals, administrators and teachers at eligible schools are encouraged to submit an application for originative projects that provide creative, technology-based curriculum and enhance the traditional classroom experience by supporting one of the following areas:

Skills Based Learning – Develops specific skills and behaviors based on real-life scenarios

STEAM Learning – Science, Technology, Engineering, Art/Design and Mathematics

Digital Literacy – Develops skills necessary to navigate today’s online environment

Cyber Citizenship (Internet Safety/Cyber-Bullying) – Education that encourages safe and healthy online behavior

Last year, Cox awarded $51,000 in grants to 16 schools in the Capistrano Unified School District, Diocese of Orange, Irvine Unified School District, Laguna Beach Unified School District, Saddleback Valley Unified School District and Tustin Unified School District.

Guidelines and applications can be found at https://www.coxcharitiesca.org/innovationineducation http://www.cox-cares.org/innovation.html. Grants will be awarded to schools that are located within Cox Communications’ Orange County service area.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is a broadband communications and entertainment company, providing advanced digital video, Internet, telephone and home security and automation services over its own nationwide IP network.

The third-largest U.S. cable company, Cox serves approximately 6 million residences and businesses. Cox Business is a facilities-based provider of voice, video and data solutions for commercial customers, and Cox Media is a full-service provider of national and local cable spot and digital media advertising. Cox is known for its pioneering efforts in broadband, voice and commercial services, industry-leading customer care and its outstanding workplaces.

For nine years, Cox has been recognized as the top operator for women by Women in Cable Telecommunications; Cox has ranked among DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity 12 times.

More information about Cox Communications, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at www.cox.com and www.coxmedia.com

by