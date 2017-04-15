7,000 ORANGE COUNTY STUDENTS ENTERTAINED BY LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE’S SPRING 2017 THEATRE REACH: BRINGING BOOKS TO LIFE PERFORMANCES

Corporations, foundations and individuals have provided funding for Laguna Playhouse’s TheatreReach: Bringing Books to Life! enabling the program to tour 41 Orange County elementary schools during the Spring March/ April 2017 tour of Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White and April/May 2017 tour of By The Great Horn Spoon!, the popular children’s classic about the California Gold Rush, according to Donna Inglima, Director of Youth Education Programs at The Laguna Playhouse.

Ms. Inglima explains, “The goal of TheatreReach is to bring core curriculum books to life, enriching student literature comprehension and reading skills as well as provide early exposure to live theatre for children who might not otherwise have access to this enriching experience.” Philanthropic support is critical to funding these performances and has been provided by: Angels Baseball Foundation, The Allergan Foundation, Lloyd & Lauretta Dyer Family Foundation, O.L. Halsell Foundation, Ueberroth Family Foundation, US Bank, William Gillespie Foundation, Southern California Edison, Capital Group Companies Charitable Foundation, Ebell Club of Laguna Beach, Rotary Club of Laguna Niguel, Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club, Assistance League of Laguna Beach, Pacific Life Foundation, Jamie Walters El-Erian and Mohammed El-Erian, and Bobbi Cox.

Says Ray Benedicktus, president of Rotary Club of Irvine, “We are delighted to provide funding for an Arts Access for Youth community grant in support of these performances. Community service and improving the quality of life within our community is ‘the heartbeat of Rotary.’ Approximately 20 fourth grade classes from Vista Verde, Culverdale, Turtle Rock and Oak Creek Elementary Schools, many who would otherwise not have the opportunity to experience live theatre, will attend these performances.

TheatreReach: Bringing Books to Life! is Orange County’s longest running, most successful literature and curriculum-based, professional theatre touring program. It provides literacy support for thousands of elementary school children – in their schools – through tours of plays adapted from required books in the California State curriculum. TheatreReach is a unique and valuable resource for teaching California State content standards in history, literature and language. Since its inception in 1999, more than 100,000 students in Southern California have benefited from this award-winning performing arts program. Approximately 7,000 students will enjoy a performance this year.

TheatreReach consistently receives praise from area educators:

“This was such a life link to students finding the text difficult to comprehend.”

“Anytime a book can become three-dimensional with sights, sounds, and sensory experiences, students have a reference point to understand text at a deeper level.”

“The children see The Great Horn Spoon! as a rite of passage for 4 th grade.”

"This is the type of performing arts activity that the State Department of Education likes for schools to incorporate into their curriculum…this is by far the best program we have ever had at this school."

Ms. Inglima, a director, writer, teacher, producer and actress, explains that TheatreReach tours an hour-long one-act play of core-curriculum required literature. It uses professional actors, sets, costumes, props and sound equipment. An extensive “Study and Activities Guide” is sent to teachers prior to each performance. It includes lesson plans, activities for students both before and after reading the book, facts about the author, vocabulary support activities, as well as book report ideas and research activities. A supplement focuses on drama and acting activities that may be incorporated into classroom lessons. The performances are often scheduled to tie into completion of the literature units, thereby deepening comprehension and critical thinking skills.

TheatreReach was developed to address a need posed by ongoing federal and state cuts to educational budgets in public schools. Whenever possible, it targets Title I schools to reach low-income children who lack access to the arts. The Laguna Playhouse is one of the only Southern California theatre offering a program that links literature and history in curriculum-centered plays for schools. Live theatre helps a young person develop visualization skills, strengthens language, and stimulates creativity – all essential in the process of learning to read. These skills are especially critical for students with learning disabilities and English learners.

“By promoting literacy and interest in the arts, TheatreReach advances the creative and learning capacity of children in our community, which – as studies show – lead to greater personal and academic success,” says Inglima.

ABOUT LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE

Founded in 1920, the historic Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously-operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and is proud to be an active participant in the celebrated Laguna Beach arts community. From classic plays and musical comedies to the current off-Broadway smash, cutting edge and traditional music exhibitions, dance festivals and stand-up comedy performances, Laguna Playhouse brings the magical experience of the performing arts direct to over 80,000 patrons each season.

Laguna Playhouse educational programming includes year-round classes, productions by and for children and teens (Youth Theatre) and is one of the few companies in the region that offer a curriculum-based professional theatre-touring program, TheatreReach, which aligns with the California State Standards for literature, history and performing arts curriculum.

Laguna Playhouse has been recognized in 2016 and 2015 as one of Orange County Register’s “Best of OC” in the category of Live Theatre. The Playhouse has featured many talented performers on stage, including Ed Asner, Leslie Caron, Hershey Felder, Harrison Ford, Val Kilmer, Dan Lauria, Wendie Malick, Rita Rudner, Charles Shaughnessy, Loretta Swit, and Bette Davis.

