9th Annual Girls Night Out Event Benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

Tickets are selling fast for the 9th Annual Girls Night Out event. This event is exclusively for women will take place at the spectacular Wilson family home in Laguna Beach, CA on Thursday, September 28th, 2017 from 6:00 pm-10:00pm. The ladies will enjoy an evening in a beautiful ocean front home, amazing food, signature cocktails, wine, martini’s, shopping, pampering, and fun! In addition to all of that, each lady will go home with a swag bag full of girly goodies!

Early bird tickets are selling for $150, and can be purchased on the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach website: www.bgclagunabeach.org. This event is sponsored by Wilson Automotive Group, Winston’s Crown Jewelers, Montage Laguna Beach, Newport Lexus, Starfish, PIMCO, State Street, and Whole Foods.

This event is the “Talk of the Town” and you will not want to miss it. For more information please contact Michelle at micheller@bgclaguna.org or (949)715-7584.

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach provides childhood experiences designed to keep children healthy, active, and “thinking” while having fun. The CEO of the Boys & Girls Club, Pam Estes, says “The Boys & Girls Club has filled a vital role in our community and we will continue to do so for generations to come”.

About The Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach occupies three sites in Laguna Beach; Canyon Branch, Bluebird Branch and Lang Park Branch. Together, they offer a nationally recognized and award winning year round Out-of-School enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parenting classes, The Boys & Girls Club offers an array of services that focus on; academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. Being an indispensible asset to the families of our community is a Boys & Girls Club time-honored tradition. For over 60 years, The Boys & Girls Club strives to support the youth of Laguna Beach through out of school recreation that celebrates the whole child. For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit: www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

