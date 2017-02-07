Abandoned dog nursed back from the brink of death now available for adoption

Abbie is a 6-year-old German shepherd with a story to tell. Last September, she was found emaciated and close to death on a country road in California Hot Springs about 40 miles from Bakersfield. A good Samaritan nursed her back to health and patiently searched for Abbie’s owner but to no avail.

Abbie was then relocated to Mission Viejo where she lived with a golden retriever who couldn’t handle the divided attention he was receiving, so the owners contacted us for help. In just a matter of months, Abbie had won their hearts over and they were reluctant to bring her to the shelter but knew someone was sure to fall in love ­­­with this sweet, affectionate dog.

Abbie is a big girl with an even bigger heart. She is eager to please and loves to sit by your feet waiting for the occasional head pat. She walks well on a leash, loves car rides and was crate-trained in her former home.

If you are interested in meeting Abbie, stop by the Mission Viejo Animal Services Center where our friendly staff can help assist you in the adoption application process. Abbie’s adoption fee includes her vaccinations, spay and microchip.

For more information, call 949-470-3045 or visit cmvas.org.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo