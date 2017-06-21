ABT Gillespie School at Segerstrom Center Prepares for 2017-18 School Year

American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School News

Level 6 Added for Advanced and Pre-Professional Dancers

New Faculty Members Announced for

Men’s Classes and Partnering

Auditions for ABT’s The Nutcracker are September 22

Final auditions for students 8 and older wishing to study during the 2017 – 2018 school year at the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School at Segerstrom Center for the Arts will be held on Saturday, August 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fall classes begin on Monday, September 5. Of particular interest to advanced students will be the ABT Gillespie School’s added Level 6, designed to prepare dancers for professional careers and college programs.

Two full-time male teachers are joining the faculty, giving the school a staff of 18 full-time teachers: Cuban-born Roberto Almaguer, an internationally renowned ballet master, choreographer, artistic director and, recently, a guest teacher at the English National Ballet School in London, and veteran ABT dancer Kenneth Easter, who has been teaching at the school since 2016 and overseeing children’s rehearsals for The Nutcracker. They will teach men’s classes and partnering, as well as pre-professional level technique.