Adam Trent Brings Next Generation of Magic to Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Trent is the Acclaimed Breakout Star from the

World’s Best-Selling Magic Show – The Illusionists July 1, 2018

Segerstrom Hall

Tickets On Sale Now Broadway and TV star Adam Trent brings his signature brand of magic and illusion to Segerstrom Center for the Arts on Sunday, July 1 in a high-tech stage spectacle. Produced by the creative team behind The Illusionists, the world’s best-selling touring magic show, THE MAGIC OF ADAM TRENT (AdamTrent.com) is an immersive entertainment extravaganza of magic, comedy, and music designed to entertain the entire family. Showcasing his futuristic brand of magic, Trent has mesmerized live audiences around the globe, in person and as a featured guest on America’s Got Talent, The Today Show, Ellen, Rachel Ray Show and Disney Channel among countless other TV appearances. The 32-year-old also stars in his own 10-episode TV series, The Road Trick, on Red Bull TV. Photo Credit: Matt Christine