Adult Basketball Sign-Ups Are Opening soon AT THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF LAGUNA Beach

Sign-ups will be opening soon for the 5th season of the Adult Spring Basketball League at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, Canyon Branch. The league fee cost for spring season stands at $120 for a single play, minimum eight players for a team. Signups start February 20th.

Chris Urbaniec, Drew Mcallister, Carl Meiswinkel, Nate Morris, Erich Hanxleden

League games start in April for nine weeks and end in June. Games will be held on Mondays or Wednesdays starting at 7:15pm or 8:15pm. Schedule of game times will be decided by Assistant Athletic Director, Erik Vasquez.

Annual sponsorship opportunities which support Boys & Girls Club Athletic programs are available. For just $500, your family or business name can be displayed on a colorful banner hung in the Club’s gym for one year. These banners are seen by over 600 Laguna Families each year. For more information or to become a member, call 949-494-2535 or go to www.bgclagunabeach.org

About The Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach-Canyon Branch offers a nationally recognized and award winning, year- round Out-of-School enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parenting classes, The Boys & Girls Club offers an array of services that focus on; academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. Being an indispensable asset to the families of our community is a time-honored tradition. For over 60 years, The Boys & Girls Club continues to enable all young people, especially those that need us most, to realize their full potential as healthy, caring and responsible adults. The Club strives to support the youth of Laguna Beach through out-of- school recreation that celebrates the whole child.

For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit: www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

Jason Gupta

Resource Development Associate

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach