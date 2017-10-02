Algonquin Quartet West and Saddleback Big Band Perform

The Saddleback College Jazz Department is pleased to present two upcoming concerts.

On Thursday, October 12th at 2:00 p.m., in Fine Arts 103, the Algonquin Quartet West performs. Interpreting the music of Bartok, Coltrane, Monk, Albrechstsberger, Jelly Roll Morton, the poetry of Bukowski and others necessarily makes for a unique experience.

That the concocters of such variety are four trombonists only spices up the soup. Join Charlie Morillas, Scott Whitfield, Joey Sellers, and bass trombonist George Thatcher as they redefine chamber music and raise the roof beams.

Admission is Free.

On Friday, October 13th at 7:30 p.m., in the McKinney Theatre. The Saddleback College Big Band plays the music of Benny Carter, Thelonious Monk, Beethoven, Frank Foster, Count Basie, and new music by New York composer Tyler Gilmore. Tickets are $10 general; $7 students/seniors (presale only). Call the ticket office at 949-582-4656, Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4:00 p.m. or order tickets online at www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Free parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

