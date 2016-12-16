ALISO NIGUEL HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS A SOLO AND ENSEMBLE CONCERT – Soka Performing Arts Center

Posted on December 16th, 2016

Happenings, News, Schools, The Arts, Welcome

ALISO NIGUEL HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS A SOLO AND ENSEMBLE CONCERT

Date: 01.13.2017

Time: 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Location: Soka Performing Arts Center

Aliso Niguel High School Orchestra Program presents                                              Community Connections Event

A Solo and Ensemble Concert

Friday, January 13, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

This concert features the finest students of the program’s 200+ members in a solo or small ensemble performance. The evening will conclude with a special performance by the program’s top orchestras.

Tickets: $12.00/$7.00 Students, Seniors and ANHS Staff

Show Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LOCAL SPONSORS
LOCAL SPONSORS