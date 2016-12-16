ALISO NIGUEL HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS A SOLO AND ENSEMBLE CONCERT – Soka Performing Arts Center

ALISO NIGUEL HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS A SOLO AND ENSEMBLE CONCERT – Soka Performing Arts CenterPosted on December 16th, 2016
ALISO NIGUEL HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS A SOLO AND ENSEMBLE CONCERT
Date: 01.13.2017
Time: 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Location: Soka Performing Arts Center
Aliso Niguel High School Orchestra Program presents
A Solo and Ensemble Concert
Friday, January 13, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.
This concert features the finest students of the program’s 200+ members in a solo or small ensemble performance. The evening will conclude with a special performance by the program’s top orchestras.
Tickets: $12.00/$7.00 Students, Seniors and ANHS Staff
