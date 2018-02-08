Aliso Viejo Recreation classes; Traffic delays & DUI Checkpoint Announced

Sign up for fun, creative & beneficial Recreation Classes today If you haven’t signed up for our Winter Recreation classes, now’s your chance. The second session of classes for youth, parents, and adults kick off this month and next. Classes include Baby Sign Language; Music Together; SoccerTots; Fairytale Ballet; Breathe & Stretch; CPR/First Aid; and more.

Visit cityofalisoviejo.com and click on this link to register today! Expect heavy traffic delays Thursday on Aliso Creek near El Toro Road The two eastbound lanes on Aliso Creek Road near El Toro Road will be closed on Thursday, February 8 for street paving. A westbound lane will detour eastbound traffic beginning around 8:30 a.m.The paving follows Moulton Niguel Water District’s repair of a water main break that happened on February 1. The work is expected to be completed Thursday. However, motorists can expect heavy traffic delays and should consider alternate routes. Stay tuned to our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for any updates. DUI Checkpoint in Aliso Viejo this weekend The Orange County Sheriff’s DUI Enforcement Team will hold a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint in Aliso Viejo from 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9 to 3 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10.

High-visibility enforcement reduces the number of people killed and injured in alcohol or drug-impaired crashes. Officers will look for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment.

Drivers are encouraged to download the Designated Driver VIP, or “DDVIP,” free mobile app for Android or iPhone. The DDVIP app helps find nearby bars and restaurants that feature free incentives like appetizers for the designated sober driver. The app also has a tab to call Uber, Lyft or Curb. Report drunk drivers by calling 9-1-1. Applications available for City’s annual Community Assistance Grant Program The City of Aliso Viejo is now accepting applications for its annual Community Assistance Grant Program, designed to enrich the community.

Each year, the City allocates $25,000 in partial funding for selected community service programs and activities by local not-for-profit and civic organizations that directly benefit our community. Applications are due to the City by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 2. The Community Assistance Grant Funding application and detailed policy information and requirements are available here and at Aliso Viejo City Hall, 12 Journey, Suite 100.

For more information, contact Community Services at 949-425-2550 or community-services@cityofalisoviejo.com.