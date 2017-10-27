Aliso Viejo Residents are encouraged to submit names of military veterans

Aliso Viejo Residents are encouraged to submit names of military veteransPosted on October 27th, 2017
|We want YOU!
The City is looking to honor veterans who own a business, work or live in Aliso Viejo for its annual recognition dinner next month.
Residents are encouraged to submit names of military veterans with their years of service to Community Services Supervisor Gracie Duran at 949-425-2519 or gduran@cityofalisoviejo.com. Please also provide the veteran’s branch as well as an Aliso Viejo home or business address. Active duty personnel are also sought for this special City recognition.
Kelly Tokarski | Public Information Officer