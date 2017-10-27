Aliso Viejo Residents are encouraged to submit names of military veterans

The City is looking to honor veterans who own a business, work or live in Aliso Viejo for its annual recognition dinner next month.

Held November 9 at Lew Webb’s Classic Car & Event Center, the dinner will pay homage to veterans and active duty military personnel for their service and sacrifices.



The City’s annual veterans recognition event started as a ceremony held at City Council meetings but transformed into an evening showcase where some veterans share their stories and City staff show photos of local veterans from their years in the military.

Residents are encouraged to submit names of military veterans with their years of service to Community Services Supervisor Gracie Duran at 949-425-2519 or gduran@cityofalisoviejo.com. Please also provide the veteran’s branch as well as an Aliso Viejo home or business address. Active duty personnel are also sought for this special City recognition.

Kelly Tokarski | Public Information Officer