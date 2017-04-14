American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School Announces Enrollment for the 2017-18 Year Plus Final Sunday Intensives in 2017

Posted on April 14th, 2017

News, The Arts

 

Segerstrom Center for the Arts announced that auditions for new students wishing to attend the 2017 – 2018 American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School will be held on Saturday, May 6 (ages 8 – 13) and May 13 (ages 14 – 18).

Classes begin on September 5, 2017. Priority registration for currently enrolled students begins May 29. Registration for new students begins June 12. Children ages 3 – 8 with no prior experience do not need to audition. New student placement for children ages 8 and above with prior ballet experience will be determined by audition.

The ABT Gillespie School is adding Level 6 for the 2017 – 2018 school year. Those classes are for highly advanced dancers preparing for professional careers and college and conservatory programs.

This fall, the ABT Gillespie School will extend its pre-professional levels by accepting students up to age 18 and the faculty is growing with the addition of three new instructors; two who hail from ABT.
 scfta.org

Segerstrom Center for the Arts
600 Town Center Drive
Costa Mesa California 92626

facebooktwitterrssby feather
Show Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LOCAL SPONSORS
LOCAL SPONSORS