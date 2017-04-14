American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School Announces Enrollment for the 2017-18 Year Plus Final Sunday Intensives in 2017

Segerstrom Center for the Arts announced that auditions for new students wishing to attend the 2017 – 2018 American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School will be held on Saturday, May 6 (ages 8 – 13) and May 13 (ages 14 – 18).

Classes begin on September 5, 2017. Priority registration for currently enrolled students begins May 29. Registration for new students begins June 12. Children ages 3 – 8 with no prior experience do not need to audition. New student placement for children ages 8 and above with prior ballet experience will be determined by audition.

The ABT Gillespie School is adding Level 6 for the 2017 – 2018 school year. Those classes are for highly advanced dancers preparing for professional careers and college and conservatory programs.

This fall, the ABT Gillespie School will extend its pre-professional levels by accepting students up to age 18 and the faculty is growing with the addition of three new instructors; two who hail from ABT.