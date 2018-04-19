American Cancer Society Coastal Communities 2018 Relay For Life to Hold Kickoff Event on Saturday, April 28, at The Outlets at San Clemente

Cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and community members will gather to kick off the American Cancer Society’s Coastal Communities 2018 Relay For Life fundraising season. Saturday, April 28, 2018 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. The Coastal Communities Relay For Life includes the cities of Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Dana Point, Laguna Niguel, Aliso Viejo and San Clemente. Guests will hear how the community has benefited from funds raised, honor cancer survivors, and learn how to “paint the world purple” to save lives from cancer.

Teams can register for the event on Saturday, July 28, 2018. Click Here to register for the event at Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park, San Clemente

Volunteers from the Coastal Communities of Aliso Viejo, Dana Point,

Laguna Beach, Laguna Niguel Newport Beach, and San Clemente

have joined together to celebrate cancer survivors, remember those lost to cancer, and to fight back against cancer.

Please come and join us in Suite 150, between Tilly’s and H&M, for presentations, a guest speaker, refreshments, and a chance to sign up for the event. The Outlets at San Clemente address is 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente, CA 92672.

The easiest way to access the shopping center is to take the Avenida Vista Hermosa Freeway exit, head west and then turn left into the Outlets. Cross the bridge and continue straight in the parking lot, heading towards Starbucks.

We recommend parking near Under Armour/Starbucks for the easiest access to the event location.



For more information, contact Mary Grant, American Cancer Society, 949-567-0602, or go to www.relayforlife.org/coastalca to sign up or donate!

WHEN: Saturday, April 28, 2018 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Outlets at San Clemente, Suite 150 (between Tilly’s and H&M)

101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, Suite 150

San Clemente

Phone: (949) 535-2323

Click Here for directions

Speaker: Alexis Morgan, Special guest speaker who is a Cancer Survivor

Questions? David Robinson, Event Chair, david.robinson2@cox.net or

Mary Grant, ACS Relay For Life Manager, mary.grant@cancer.org

BACKGROUND

The Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action to finish the fight once and for all. Relay For Life events are community gatherings where teams and individuals camp out at a school, park, or fairground and take turns walking or running around a track or path. Individuals and teams raise funds and awareness to help the American Cancer Society save more lives from cancer.

by