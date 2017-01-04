American Red Cross Blood Drive – Mission Viejo Saddleback Valley Elks

Posted on January 4th, 2017

The Mission Viejo Saddleback Valley Elks announced an American Red Cross Blood Drive to be held on Monday, Feb 6th 1:00pm – 7:00pm at the Elks Lodge located at 25092 Marguerite Pkwy. Mission Viejo, CA. Public invited. For information call 949 830-3557

 


Andy Costello
Grand Lodge Area 7
Public Relations & Marketing Committeeman

