American Red Cross Blood Drive – Mission Viejo Saddleback Valley Elks

The Mission Viejo Saddleback Valley Elks announced an American Red Cross Blood Drive to be held on Monday, Feb 6th 1:00pm – 7:00pm at the Elks Lodge located at 25092 Marguerite Pkwy. Mission Viejo, CA. Public invited. For information call 949 830-3557



Andy Costello

Grand Lodge Area 7

Public Relations & Marketing Committeeman