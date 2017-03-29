AN AMERICAN IN PARIS THE MOST AWARDED MUSICAL OF 2015 ANNOUNCES CASTING FOR NATIONAL TOUR COMING TO SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, the most awarded new musical of 2015 and winner of four Tony Awards®, will come to Segerstrom Center for the Arts for a two-week engagement April 25 – May 7, 2017. Jerry Mulligan and Lise Dassin will be played by McGee Maddox and Sara Esty. Joining them are Etai Benson (Wicked) as Adam Hochberg; Emily Ferranti (Wicked, Dreamgirls) as Milo Davenport; Gayton Scott (Gypsy, The Women) as Madame Baurel; and Nick Spangler (The Book of Mormon, Rogers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella) as Henri Baurel.

Inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is the romantic story about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war. Directed and choreographed by 2015 Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, the show features the music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, and a book by Craig Lucas.