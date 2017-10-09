THE FIREWORKS BEGIN FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

AT LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS!

“SENSATIONAL IN EVERY SENSE OF THE WORD.”

– New York Times

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT present the second show of its 2017-2018 season, and the 40th anniversary of the iconic theatre with Angela Ingersoll starring as Judy Garland in END OF THE RAINBOW by Peter Quilter with musical direction by Jon Steinhagen and directed by Michael Matthews.

END OF THE RAINBOW will preview on Friday, October 27, 2017 (with a press opening on Saturday, October 28 at 8pm) and run through Sunday, November 12, 2017 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

The real fireworks happened offstage. It’s December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback…again. In a London hotel room, with both her new young fiancé and her adoring accompanist, Garland struggles to get “beyond the rainbow” with her signature cocktail of talent, tenacity and razor-sharp wit.

Featuring some of Garland’s most memorable songs, this savagely funny play-with-music offers unique insight into the inner conflict that inspired and consumed one of the most beloved figures of our time.

ANGELA INGERSOLL (Judy Garland) recently garnered Chicago’s Jeff Award nomination, a Time Out Chicago Award nomination, and “Top Performances of the Year” honors from both Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times for her star turn as Judy Garland in End of the Rainbow at Porchlight Music Theatre. She is a recipient of numerous awards and nominations.Angela and husband Michael Ingersoll produce the Artists Lounge Live concert series. Her many national concert credits include recently partnering with Garland’s son for Joey Luft and Angela Ingersoll Celebrate Judy Garland. Ingersoll is currently completing filming of her concert Judy Garland: Come Rain or Come Shine, coming soon to Public Television. angelaingersoll.com

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

Performances are 7:30pm on Wednesdays & Thursdays; 8pm on Fridays; 2pm & 8pm on Saturdays; 2pm on Sundays. There will be no performance on Saturday, October 28 at 2pm and an added performance on Wednesday, November 8 at 2pm.

There will be an Open Captioned performance on Saturday, November 4 at 2pm and an ASL interpreted performance on Saturday, November 11 at 2pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Wednesday, November 1 and Wednesday, November 8.

Tickets range from $20 – $70 and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website, www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Student, Senior and group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets available for the first 10 performances of the production.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.

Celebrating its 24th Anniversary season at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT (MRE), is one of the world’s premier theatrical production companies. Headed by Executive Producers Tom McCoy and Cathy Rigby, MRE has produced over one hundred musicals, plays, and concerts featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry today.

