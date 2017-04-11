ANHS Choral Music Dept. Requests Community Support

I am raising money for Aliso Niguel High School Choral Music. Please help me reach my goal and support our cause in any way that you can.

Your donations will help us pay for sheet music, accompanists, Cabaret Band, field trips, new sound technology for our classroom, and much more!

You can also help by easily sharing this fundraiser out to your own network of contacts.

Simply click below to go to the fundraiser page where you can learn more details and support the cause. Thanks for all of your help!

