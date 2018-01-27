Application For Lifeguard, Part-Time

Supervises swimming pool and related areas; warn swimmers of water hazards and enforce park regulations and policies. Recruitment is for year-round swim program.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE:Applications must be filled out completely and must show that the minimum qualifications are met. Resumes will not, nor will references to a resume, be accepted in lieu of a completed City application. Completed applications can be submitted in person, through our Online Job Application, emailed to hresources@cityoflagunaniguel.org, or by regular mail to 30111 Crown Valley Parkway, Attn: Human Resources, Laguna Niguel, CA, 92677.

Based upon the information presented on the application, those applicants possessing the most suitable qualifications will be requested to continue in the recruitment process. All applicants will be notified by email of the results of the selection process.

Category Parks & Recreation

Status Open

Salary $12.44 – $15.13 per hour

Published January 25, 2018

Until Filled

