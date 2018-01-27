Applications For Recreation Leader – Skate Park, Part-Time

Applications For Recreation Leader – Skate Park, Part-TimePosted on January 27th, 2018
Under supervision, the Recreation Leader will plan and implement programs at the Laguna Niguel Skate Park, including private/semi-private/group lessons, skate contests, camps, and special events.
The position will help with general office duties, including answering the telephone and registering patrons; supervise youth skaters in a professional and respectful manner; and resolve conflicts, administer appropriate disciplinary actions, and be able to appropriately respond in an intense work environment.
APPLICATION PROCEDURE:
Applications must be filled out completely and must show that the minimum qualifications are met. Resumes will not, nor will references to a resume, be accepted in lieu of a completed City application. Completed applications can be submitted in person, through our Online Job Application, emailed to hresources@cityoflagunaniguel.org, or by regular mail to 30111 Crown Valley Parkway, Attn: Human Resources, Laguna Niguel, CA, 92677.
Based upon the information presented on the application, those applicants possessing the most suitable qualifications will be requested to continue in the recruitment process. All applicants will be notified by email of the results of the selection process.
|Status
|Open
|Category
|Parks & Recreation
|Job ID
|Salary
|$11.99 – $14.57 per hour
|Published
|Jan 26, 2018, 05:10 PM
by