Appreciation Dinner For First Responders Hosted By Local Elks Lodge In February

The Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks announced today their annual Law Enforcement & Firefighters Associations

Appreciation Dinner to be held at the Mission Viejo Elks Lodge on Feb 11,2017 First Responders representing all the Saddleback Valley Communities will join with the Elks and community leaders in honoring the best of the brave men and women who have served their communities during the past year.



Andy Costello

Grand Lodge Area 7

Public Relations & Marketing Committeeman