Are you ready to make a difference in Mission Viejo?

The City is now seeking adult and student members for its Community of Character Committee.

The committee helps plan activities and outreach to promote good character in our schools and community. The teen subcommittee provides a fun way for students age 14 and older to strengthen their high school resumes, build leadership skills, plan events, fulfill community service hour requirements and make a difference in their community.

The teen character subcommittee meets the first and third Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the Saddleback Room at 200 Civic Center. The adult Character Committee meets the third Wednesday of the month in tandem with the teens.

For more information and an application, contact City Council Member Trish Kelley at trishkelley@cox.net or 949-285-0309.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo