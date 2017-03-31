Art & Creativity for Healing Hosts Palette of Colors “Taste of Barcelona” Gala at Lyon Air Museum Hanger

Art & Creativity for Healing will hold their 17th annual Palette of Colors–A Taste of Barcelona Dinner & Auction Gala on Saturday, June 10 at the Lyon Air Museum Hanger in Santa Ana.

Over 300 attendees are expected at the fundraiser supporting the nonprofit’s emotional healing programs utilizing art and creative expression for individuals living in pain, grief, fear or stress.

The Palette of Colors black-tie optional gala aims to provide Art4Healing workshops at no cost to 35 partner agencies that support victims of domestic violence, homeless children and their families, military, veterans, teens and at the bedside of children at CHOC Hospital’s Hematology and Oncology unit.

Illumination Foundation will be honored at the event as Partner Agency of the Year while Teacher of the Year is Laura Svette and Volunteer of the Year is Sue Parr.

Darren Moll of Alex Peyton Events & Catering and former Catering Director at Hotel Arts, Ritz Carlton Hotel in Barcelona, Spain, will prepare the evening’s gourmet meal based on Barcelona’s Catalan cuisine.

The gala begins at 6:00 p.m. with cocktail reception and more than 200 silent auction items, followed by dinner, awards ceremony and live auction.

Individual tickets are $200 and a limited number of tables other event sponsorships are available. The Lyon Air Museum is located at 19300 Ike Jones Rd in Santa Ana.

For more information about the Palette of Colors gala or Art & Creativity for Healing call 949.367.1902 or visit www.art4healing.org.

About Art & Creativity for Healing:

Art & Creativity for Healing’s mission is to support emotional healing through art and creative expression for those living with pain, grief, fear or stress. Founded by Laurie Zagon in 2000, the Art4Healing® curriculum contains strictly guided exercises, rather than loosely formatted art sessions. More than 60,000 individuals served by 35 partner agencies have participated in the exercises specially designed to elicit emotional responses leaving participants encouraged with enhanced clarity and insight.

Barbara Kimler

Barbara Kimler PR

by