ART WALK NEWS – OCTOBER 2017

Free trolley service for art walk starts at 6:30 pm and ends at 9:30 pm. Trolleys begin at the Laguna Art Museum (north) and Bluebird Canyon Road (south). The trolley route runs as far north as Viejo Street, up Laguna Canyon Road as far as Canyon Acres, and south to Bluebird Canyon Road. Map

Metered parking is available along Coast Hwy. and a few blocks inland on either side of the street and is free after 7:00 pm. If you prefer, you may park in the residential area located 2-3 blocks inland from Coast Hwy.

The art season in Laguna Beach flourishes year round with First Thursdays Art Walk. This educational monthly art event, held on the first Thursday of every month from 6 – 9pm, celebrates the diverse cultural art scene of Laguna Beach and is free to the public. First Thursdays Art Walk is funded by member galleries, local art institutions, lodging establishments, and the City of Laguna Beach.

First Thursdays Art Walk was founded as an independent, community-serving, non-profit with the mission to promote Laguna Beach as a leading destination and community of fine art galleries. The organization is committed to supporting local artists and galleries, serving the community by cultivating an appreciation for the arts.

First Thursdays Art Walk

P.O. Box 4654

Laguna Beach, CA 92652

949.683.6871

info@firstthursdaysartwalk.org

Cove Gallery

John C. Hall is Cove Gallery’s artist of the month.

About the Artist

As a long time painter and art collector, I have asked many times, “Why do we artists paint?”. What drives us to create? For me, over time the answer has remained the same….the joy of painting, an opportunity to grow, and to share.

After four decades of creating, I wonder what lies ahead? Much of my journey has been in abstract painting…moving from the descriptive to what lies behind…feelings instead of objects. Perhaps that will continue, but of late my focus has been experimental…trying new things, processes and materials driven by pure curiosity. “What if…”

So often, we artists get driven my convention. Perhaps this stems from what we were taught. It may be influenced by the latest trends. But convention falls short when it fails to question. Why must pictures be rectangular or square? More recently, mine have been oblique’s or diamond formats. This series started simply by tilting a painting in my hands which did not seem to work. Doing so produced an interesting visual result.

Come meet John in person at the October Laguna First Thursday Art Walk Reception on Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 6 – 9 pm in the Cove Gallery.

The New Cove Gallery is directly across PCH from the front entrance to the Surf & Sand Resort at 1550 South Coast Highway, and next door to Vertigo Home, in the historic Granada Building.

(Just ½ block south of our old location in the Art Center!”)

Cove Gallery

1550 S. Coast Highway, Suite 103

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

+1 949 494 1878

info@covegallerylaguna.com

www.covegallerylaguna.com