Arts and crafts vendors sought for Arts Alive & Street Painting Festival April 29-30

Arts and crafts vendors are invited to take part in the spectacular Arts Alive & Street Painting Festival this spring.

This dynamic festival is from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 at the Oso Viejo Community Park on the Village Green and neighboring Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center, 24932 Veterans Way.

The event welcomes an array of arts and crafts vendors boasting quality hand-made art and media such as photography, ceramics, jewelry, painting, sculpture, fiber arts and more. To take advantage of this awesome opportunity, download the application at http://cityofmissionviejo.org/arts-alive.

Along with arts and crafts vendors, this year’s festival will feature a cornucopia of fun – musical performances as well as amazing street paintings brought to life by incredible artists traveling to Mission Viejo from near and far. The two-day event includes an array of tasty fare and beverages along with cool activities for kids.

For more information, visit http://cityofmissionviejo.org/arts-alive.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo

by