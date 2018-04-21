Ask the Autism Experts

Regional Center of Orange County (RCOC) is one of 21 private, nonprofit organizations contracted by the State of California to coordinate lifelong services and supports for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. The regional center is the first stop for those seeking to obtain local services and supports to help them live safely and with dignity in the community.

Currently, RCOC serves over 21,000 Orange County residents with developmental disabilities and their families. Developmental disabilities include autism, epilepsy, cerebral palsy, and intellectual cognitive disabilities.

(Regional Center of Orange County does not sponsor this event)

