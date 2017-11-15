Assemblymember Tom Daly Wins Legislator of the Year Award at Annual Association Thanksgiving Celebration

Anaheim Representative Responsible for Authoring and Shepherding Assembly Bill 346 for Passage, Helping Cities Utilize Housing Funds to Help the Homeless

The Association of California Cities– Orange County (ACC-OC)— the region’s leading public policy, strategy, education, and advocacy group—is delighted to announce Assemblymember Tom Daly (D – Anaheim) as Legislator of the Year. Each November, the ACC-OC recognizes an outstanding public servant with the accolade of exceptional legislator, and 2017 marks another sterling addition to the roster of excellence. Assemblymember Daly’s commitment to the authorship and ultimate signing of Assembly Bill 346 (AB 346) provided the winning formula for earning the Association honor.

AB 346 authorizes redevelopment “successor” agencies to use portions of their existing affordable housing funds for the development of homelessness services, transitional housing, or emergency housing services. The Association strongly endorsed and sponsored the bi-partisan bill co-authored by William Brough (R – Dana Point.)

“The ACC-OC ensures that its member cities have a strong voice in Sacramento and a presence that is committed to protecting local decision-making and local control. I am honored to receive this recognition,” said Assemblymember Daly.

ACC-OC promotes municipal governance, and the selection of Assemblymember Daly as Legislator of the Year highlights the ongoing importance of this endeavor.

“Assemblymember Daly champions the values of the Association: collaboration, efficacy, pragmatism and a commitment to cities,” said Heather Stratman, ACC-OC Chief Executive Officer. “His work as an ambassador of the ACC-OC is tireless and the organization benefits immensely from his efforts.”

Held during the Association’s Thanksgiving gathering to celebrate the organization’s Members, the annual tradition announcement is one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year. Past winners include respected legislators Donald Wagner (R – Irvine) and former State Senator Bob Huff.

“The Legislator of the Year award recognizes the hard work and dedication of elected officials,” said Steve Jones, President ACC-OC. “The selection of Assemblymember Daly underscores this point and ACC-OC Members are proud to add his name to the distinguished list of recipients.”

ABOUT THE ACC-OC

The Association of California Cities – Orange County (ACC-OC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization representing the interests of the 34 cities in Orange County. ACC-OC is committed to protecting and preserving local governance, while offering a vast array of benefits and resources for city staff and elected representatives. ACC-OC’s ongoing mission is to be the authoritative regional voice for public policy issues, with focus on: education that empowers, policy that is collaborative and advocacy that is service-oriented. Learn more at www.accoc.org.

ABOUT ASSEMBLYMEMBER TOM DALY

Tom Daly was elected in November of 2012 to represent California’s 69th Assembly District, which includes the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, and Orange. In the State Legislature, Assemblymember Daly is focused on ensuring a balanced budget with a healthy reserve, maintaining and improving our statewide infrastructure and reducing bureaucratic red tape while promoting government efficiency.

