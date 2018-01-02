AWARD-WINNING JERSEY BOYS RETURNS TO SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS January 19 – 21, 2018

Tickets On Sale Now

Casting has been announced for the Costa Mesa engagement of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

The musical will make its much-anticipated return to Segerstrom Center for the Arts for one weekend only January 19 – 21, 2018. The cast of JERSEY BOYS will be led by Tommaso Antico (Bob Gaudio), Corey Greenan (Tommy DeVito), Chris Stevens (Nick Massi) and Jonny Wexler (Frankie Valli) as The Four Seasons.

The ensemble of JERSEY BOYS includes Dianna Barger, Ben Bogen, Tristen Buettel, Sean Michael Burns, Jonathan Cable, Wade Dooley, Todd DuBail, Caitlin Leary, Kevin Patrick Martin, Michelle Rombola and Kit Treece.

JERSEY BOYS is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

They were just four guys from Jersey until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard…

and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

JERSEY BOYS opened in New York on November 6, 2005, and by the time it closed over 11 years later

on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest-running show in Broadway history, passing such original

Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof and The Producers.

JERSEY BOYS

Segerstrom Center for the Arts – Segerstrom Hall

January 19 – 21, 2018

Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

The 2 p.m. performance on Saturday, January 20, 2018, will include audio description, open captioning

and sign-language interpretation.

Tickets – Start at $40.75

In person – The Box Office

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

Online – SCFTA.org

Phone – (714) 556-2787

Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

Group Sales – (714) 755-0236

