Baby items sought for our Marines – City of Aliso Viejo

With the stork expected to make a few deliveries to Camp Pendleton, the Aliso Viejo Marine Adoption Committee is asking for help in supporting our troops.

The committee has joined forces with Alicante Apartment Homes to collect baby items for the bundles of joy expecting to arrive soon to some of our adopted Marine families.

Donations of diapers, onesies, blankets, shampoo, lotion, wipes, new or gently used clothing, powder, towels, washcloths, diaper rash cream, bibs, socks, and hats can be dropped off to the leasing office at 27662 Aliso Creek Rd.

On Sunday, March 4, Alicante will also host a baby shower “donation” party for residents, businesses and organizations who stop by the clubhouse with a new baby item between 1-3 pm. The event will include light appetizers, games and a visit from Poppy and Branch of “Trolls.”

Information: 949-716-6300.

