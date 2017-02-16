Be prepared for heavy rain, wind storms

With significant rain storms forecasted later this week, the city of Mission Viejo is urging residents to be prepared.

The National Weather Service says a strong storm system will move through Southern California late Thursday night through Saturday, bringing heavy rain and winds.

To prepare your home and help prevent runoff, remember to clear debris from gutters, downspouts and low areas in yards or patios that could cause water back-ups. Prevent runoff pollution into streets and storm drains by collecting any trash or landscape clippings from your property, and check your drains to make sure they’re not clogged. If so, clean them and properly dispose of the debris. Also, check the catch basin at the end of your street. If it’s clogged, call Public Services at 949-470-3095.

To help you prepare, the City offers free sandbags around the clock on a first-come, first-served basis. Bags are pre-filled and are limited to 10 bags per resident. Sandbags are available at the following locations:

Alicia Park, 23650 Via Linda

Animal Services Center, 28095 Hillcrest

Mission Viejo Civic Center, 200 Civic Center

Florence Joyner Olympiad Park, 22760 Olympiad Road

Gilleran Park, 24960 Felipe Road

Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center, 24932 Veterans Way

Youth Athletic Park, 22056 Olympiad Road

City Public Services staffers are also doing their part to protect the city by inspecting, cleaning and clearing catch basins and flow lines to prevent flooding and other issues.

To report downed trees, flooding or other rain-related issues during office hours, call 949-470-3095. After hours, call 949-470-3000 or the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at 949-770-6011. You can also report issues online to the City here.

For more information, contact the Public Services Department at 949-470-3095 or publicservices@cityofmissionviejo.org.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo