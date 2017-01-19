Beach-themed Relay For Life Kick-Off Celebration set for Jan. 26, 2017

If you are interested in joining an incredible and fun effort designed to stamp out cancer, then make plans to attend the Relay For Life of Mission Viejo “Kick-off Celebration” on Thursday, January 26.

The celebration is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center, 24932 Veterans Way. Guests are encouraged to sport their favorite aloha shirt and flip-flops to enjoy a complimentary beach-themed dinner. The team and individual displaying the most Relay pride will earn Spirit Points and Relay Bucks to redeem at the summer Relay For Life of Mission Viejo.

For new and returning participants, the meeting is meant to prompt awareness, participation and educate folks about ways to help fight the disease.

Held every June, the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Mission Viejo is a fun-filled overnight event that celebrates survivorship and raises money for research and programs. The event offers something for everyone – from the newly diagnosed and caregivers to friends and long-term cancer survivors.

For more information, visit http://www.relayforlife.org/missionviejoca and to RSVP for the January 26 celebration, contact Deborah Carson at 949-470-8458 or dcarson@cityofmissionviejo.org.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo