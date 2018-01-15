BECOME A PARK CHAMPION IN 2018

Do you want to spend more time outside, make new friends and learn new skills, all while helping state parks? Be a Park Champion and volunteer with us in 2018! There are so many opportunities to get involved and help the parks you love.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Los Angeles State Historic Park (Los Angeles) – In partnership with the National Park Service, Park Champions is planning a very special day of service to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This family-friendly workday will focus on planting native plants and building bee hotels to support local pollinator populations in Downtown Los Angeles.

Clear and Repair the Trails

Año Nuevo State Park (San Mateo), China Camp State Park (Marin), Chino Hills State Park (Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino), and Topanga State Park (Los Angeles) – Trails need regular grooming to prevent trees and brush from overtaking the path, as well as regular maintenance to prevent erosion caused by weather and heavy use. Well maintained trails encourage park visitors to stay on the path, and they can be safer and more fun to use too! If you love to hike or bike the trails, skip the gym, grab a McLeod, and hit the trails with us!

Planting Season is Here

Candlestick Point State Park (San Francisco), Half Moon Bay State Beach (San Mateo), Rio de Los Angeles (Los Angeles), and Silver Strand State Beach (San Diego) – Help with our ongoing habitat restoration projects by removing invasive plants and replacing them with California native plants and bushes. Native plants provide food and shelter for the wildlife we love to see.

Weekend Campouts

Picacho State Recreation Area (Imperial) and Salton Sea State Recreation Area (Imperial and Riverside) – Winter is the best season to visit our remote Southern California desert parks. Help with a variety of maintenance projects on Saturday and Sunday mornings, and spend the afternoons kayaking and enjoying their striking landscapes. It’s worth the trip!

Sign up for these events and become a Park Champion today!

SAVE THE DATE FOR OUR 20TH EARTH DAY RESTORATION AND CLEANUP

On Saturday, April 21, thousands of volunteers throughout California will construct and update structures for ADA compliance, clear trash, and clean graffiti, remove invasive plants and replace them with native species, renovate campgrounds, maintain trails, and more in celebration of our 20th annual Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup presented by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E). With the help of grant funds and many volunteers, 40 state parks will get support to complete special projects and needed maintenance on this day of service. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help with projects such as:

Replacing trees lost during the drought at Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park

Painting an ocean-themed mural at San Elijo State Beach

Updating campgrounds with new ADA-compliant campfire rings at Castle Rock State Park

Installing a permanent public bike fix-it station and signs at Huntington State Beach

Promoting stewardship and sustainability of our shoreline parks at a community engagement event at McLaughlin Eastshore State Park

Rebuilding a severely damaged access road at Jack London State Historic Park

Participating parks are listed here. Volunteer registration will begin in early March. Mark your calendars and look for an email announcing volunteer registration soon!

Our Mission

California State Parks Foundation is a member-supported nonprofit dedicated to protecting, improving and advocating for all of California’s state parks. With our community of supporters, we deliver innovative solutions for an excellent parks system by facilitating park improvements, inspiring stewardship, supporting partners, advocating for sound policies, and connecting people to parks. Together we ensure that the natural beauty, rich culture and history, and recreational and educational opportunities of our 280 state parks are available for all to enjoy now and for generations to come.

