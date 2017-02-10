Beethoven will be the theme of the day when pianist Wu Han, violinistPhilip Setzer and cellist David Finckel return to Segerstrom Center for the Arts on April 8 in Samueli Theater for a special two-concert series performing the maestro’s complete six piano trios

Beethoven will be the theme of the day when pianist Wu Han, violinistPhilip Setzer and cellist David Finckel return to Segerstrom Center for the Arts on April 8 in Samueli Theater for a special two-concert series performing the maestro’s complete six piano triosPosted on February 10th, 2017
Talented Trio Wu Han, Philip Setzer and David Finckel Return to Segerstrom Center in All-Beethoven Chamber Concerts
Two-Part Program Features All Six Beethoven Trios in Chronological Order
April 8, 2017
Samueli Theater
Tickets On Sale Now
The program follows Beethoven’s life and career chronologically, allowing listeners to explore the composer’s emotional and musical evolution. The Washington Post declared of Han, Setzer and Finckel, “Their ensemble is seamless.”
The first concert takes place at 4 p.m., and will include: Trio in E-flat Major, Opus 1 No. 1; Trio in G Major, Opus 1 No. 2 and Trio in C minor, Opus 1 No. 3. The second concert takes place at 8 p.m., and will include: Trio in D Major, Opus 70, No. 1 “Ghost;” Trio in E-flat Major, Opus 70, No. 2; Trio in B-flat Major, Opus 97 “Archduke.”
scfta.org