BEETHOVEN’S CAPTIVATING THIRD PIANO CONCERTO SHINES IN THE HANDS OF CHINESE PIANIST ZHANG ZUO FOR PACIFIC SYMPHONY CONCERT LED BY DARRELL ANG; PLUS, ELGAR’S “ENIGMA VARIATIONS”

Two young, highly accomplished Asian artists give new dimension to a stimulating program that fuses East and West sensibilities. The imaginative and electrifying performer, Chinese pianist Zhang Zuo, makes her Pacific Symphony debut performing Beethoven’s transcendent Third Piano Concerto in this concert led by Singapore’s pre-eminent conductor, Darrell Ang. The Los Angeles Times calls the gifted young pianist (nicknamed “Zee Zee”) “a powerful, passionate and compelling representation of pure artistry”; and SudOuest (France) wrote of Ang: “Irresistible… Darrell Ang’s star is on the ascent!” The concert opens with the mesmerizing “Folk Songs for Orchestra” by Chinese-American composer Huang Ruo, while Elgar’s intriguing “Enigma Variations” provides a memorable closure to the program.

The concert takes place Thursday through Saturday, March 23-25, 2017 at 8 p.m., in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Image magnification on the big screen throughout the evening offers a closer look at Zuo’s intricate handwork, Ang’s skill on the podium, and the Symphony musicians in all their glory. A preview talk with Alan Chapman begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$125 (Box Circle, $195).

Also, a Piano Masterclass led by Zuo takes place Wednesday, March 22, 7-9 p.m., in the Samueli Theater. Essentially an advanced piano lesson shared with an audience, this multigenerational masterclass offers a high school student, a college student and an adult pianist the opportunity to refine and develop their musicianship by working with a master teacher. Tickets are $10 and advanced ticket reservation is encouraged. For more information or to purchase tickets to the concert and/or masterclass, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

