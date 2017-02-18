Bevy of free health screenings available during Community Health Fair Feb. 25

The City of Mission Viejo is gearing up to host its annual Community Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, February 25 at the Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center, 24932 Veterans Way.

The Community Health Fair features something for all ages including a host of free screenings – glucose; blood pressure; chiropractic; spinal; developmental screening for kids under 6; fitness assessments; and bone scans.

Children will enjoy a “kids’ zone” with multiple games, and free “swag” bags will be handed out while supplies last.

This annual event is part of an ongoing City effort to promote Mission Viejo’s role as a Healthy Eating, Active Living (HEAL) city.

For more information, visit http://www.cityofmissionviejo.org/events/healthfair.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo