Blackmarket Bakery Creates Hand-Decorated Holiday Cookies Inspired by American Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Critically acclaimed Blackmarket Bakery and award-winning Chef Rachel Klemek are celebrating the American Ballet Theatre production of The Nutcracker, returning to Segerstrom Center for the Arts December 7 through 17.

The Bakery has created baked-from-scratch, hand-decorated holiday cookies depicting a romantic ballerina from the Dance of the Flowers and the heroic Nutcracker Prince. These charming delectables, based on the production’s costumes by Tony® Award-winning designer Richard Hudson, are available December 1 – 17 at the Orange County Blackmarket Bakeries, located at 2937 Bristol St, Costa Mesa (in The Camp) and at 211 N Broadway in downtown Santa Ana.

The Nutcracker is a beloved holiday story set to the magical score by Peter Ilyitch Tchaikovsky. The Los Angeles Times declared, “Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky has made his own Christmas miracle: a joyful ‘Nutcracker’ ballet that is ravishing and clever enough to inspire multiple viewings.” Pacific Symphony performs the evocative holiday music. With a cast of more than 100, select students from the prestigious American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School at Segerstrom Center will perform alongside the renowned ABT company in this classic tale that takes the young, romantic Clara and her Nutcracker Prince on a dreamlike journey.

The Nutcracker will be given 13 performances at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, December 7-17, 2017. Misty Copeland and Daniil Simkin will lead the opening night cast on December 7 dancing the roles of Clara, the Princess, and Nutcracker, the Prince, respectively. Subsequent casts include Sarah Lane and Herman Cornejo, Stella Abrera and Alexandre Hammoudi, Hee Seo and Cory Stearns, and Gillian Murphy with Marcelo Gomes and Blaine Hoven in the leading roles.

Single tickets for American Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker start at $29 are now available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236. Special Sweet Seats are available for every performance and include:

Exclusive pre-show selfie opportunity with ABT dancer

A special holiday sweet treat Blackmarket Bakery : With the memories of her childhood in the South, Chef Rachel Klemek founded Blackmarket Bakery in 2004. When word spread far and wide, she and her family opened the dynamic hangout and retail shop at The CAMP in Costa Mesa in 2013. In 2016, they added locations in downtown Santa Ana and San Diego. At each delicious spot, one can enjoy great coffee and espresso, rustic desserts, tarts, shortbreads, confections, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, cookie sundaes and happy vibes. For more information about Blackmarket Bakery, visit www.BlackmaketBakery.com.

American Ballet Theatre is one of the great dance companies in the world. Few ballet companies equal ABT for its combination of size, scope, and outreach. Recognized as a living national treasure since its founding in 1940, ABT annually tours the United States, performing for more than 400,000 people, and is the only major cultural institution to do so.

For nearly 78 years, the Company has appeared in a total of 132 cities in 50 countries and has performed in all 50 states of the United States. ABT has recently enjoyed triumphant successes with engagements in Paris, Brisbane, Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

On April 27, 2006, by an act of Congress, American Ballet Theatre became America’s National Ballet Company®.

Pacific Symphony, led by Music Director Carl St.Clair, is the largest orchestra formed in the United States in the last 50 years and is recognized as an outstanding ensemble making strides on both the national and international scene as well as in its own community of Orange County, California.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is committed to supporting artistic excellence, offering unsurpassed experiences and to engaging the entire community in new and exciting ways through the unique power of live performance and a diverse array of inspiring arts-based education and community engagement programs.

Previously called the Orange County Performing Arts Center, Segerstrom Center is Orange County’s largest non-profit arts organization. The Center presents a broad range of programming for audiences of all ages, including international ballet and dance, national tours of top Broadway shows, jazz and cabaret, contemporary artists, classical music performed by renowned chamber orchestras and ensembles, family-friendly programming and free performances on the Center’s Julianne and George Agyros Plaza, including free movie screenings, live performances, special holiday events and festivals to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of the county.

AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE: THE NUTCRACKER

Segerstrom Center for the Arts – Segerstrom Hall

December 7 – 17, 2017

Wednesday – Friday at 7 p.m.

Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.

Sunday at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Program:

The Nutcracker choreographed by Alexei Ratmansky, set to a score by Peter llyitch Tchaikovsky, performed live by Pacific Symphony.

