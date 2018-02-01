Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church invites the community’s participation in their upcoming blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross. The event will be held in the sanctuary at 30605 Avenida de Las Flores on Friday, February 2nd from 1:00- 7:00 p.m. (Childcare is available from 3:00- 5:00 p.m.)

To schedule your appointment, or for more information, contact Avis French or Mary Beth McGowan.

Appointments may also be made online at RedCrossBlood.org using sponsor code: shepherdhills.

